Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski has submitted the Government reshuffle proposal to the Parliament, seeking replacements in four ministries – justice, health, information society and administration, and environment and physical planning – along with five deputy ministers.

Krenar Loga has been proposed to run the Ministry of Justice.

Fatmir Mexhiti has been proposed to run the Ministry of Health.

Azir Aliu has been proposed as the Minister of Information Society and Administration.

Kaja Sukova has been proposed to run the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning.

Tiron Jajaga has been proposed as the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Viktorija Avramovska-Madić has been proposed as Deputy Minister of Justice.

Vjolca Berisha has been proposed as Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management.

Maja Manoleva has been proposed as Deputy Minister of Health.

Agim Nihiu has been proposed as Deputy Minister of Education and Science.