Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski violates the Law on Government and the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament by submitting a proposal for Government reshuffle to the Parliament, without the previous ministers and deputy ministers submitting their resignations, nor their resignations being confirmed.

According to those two documents, the prime minister can propose new ministers or deputy ministers only if the current official has previously resigned, if the resignation has been confirmed, if he has been dismissed by the Parliament, or if he has died. Such a thing was not done in this case.

There is no information from the Parliament when the session will be scheduled, and they only confirm that they have received the Prime Minister’s proposal.

At the moment, the most important thing for the country is that the pro-European bloc is consolidated by increasing the majority which is firmly determined to continue the essential reforms important for Macedonia’s European path. The government continues with the implementation of the policy that ensures stability and security in the conditions of the economic and energy crisis caused by global trends, said the government in response to MKD.mk’s questions about whether and when did the officials submit their resignations and when they were confirmed.