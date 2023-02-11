The chair of the Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, Igor Nikolov, reacts to the fact that the Government is looking for excuses, instead of immediately, without any prolongation, starting the procedure for the procurement of a drug for cystic fibrosis patients because the health and lives of those people are at risk.

Although the health of patients is constantly at risk, the incompetent government has an ignorant attitude toward them and violates the constitutionally guaranteed right of patients.

All this led to direct responsibility for the loss of a young human life.

Hence we ask:

First, what was preventing the Government, and why Government hasn’t initiated a direct procedure for the procurement of the drug, even though the patients’ suffering has been going on for more than two years?

Second, why has not a single step forward been made for 6 years in relation to the legal procedures that are cited today as the reason for not providing the drug, even though the procedures in this particular case are not an obstacle to the procurement of the necessary drug?

Third, how did the government suddenly provide the necessary funds, and for two years did nothing except repeat that the drug is too expensive?

However, there is money for ineffective administration, and today the main justification is that it is the administration is the main obstacle and mainly responsible for blocking the procurement of the drug.

For the government, led by Dimitar Kovacevski, the party’s maths and bargaining were more important, with which they put healthcare on sale, and today we all see the consequences, Nikolov reacts.