There is a famous statement by a politician originating from Strumica (ex-PM Zoran Zaev), who said that he would,”…open the judicial system like a flower”. Well, they may have done that to the judicial system, but they completely demolished the health system, the Chairman of the VMRO-DPMNE Committee on Health, d-r Igor Nikolov said on Monday’s open debate in Strumica titled Policies to Restart the Demolished Health System, which is part of the party’s terrain activities “This is Macedonia, for everyone”.

The largest strategic mistake of this Government, according to Nikolov, was the decision to stop the construction of a new clinical center.

“Because of this strategic mistake, Macedonians are paying penalties of around €18 million, exactly the amount paid for the construction of the Pediatric Clinic in Kozle, Skopje”, Nikolov pointed out.

D-r Nikolov also addressed the numerous other mistakes made by this Government.

“The Positive List (list of medicines funded by the state)has not been changed for 11 years. They have neither the will, nor the capacity to change it, forcing the citizens to buy the medicines in the neighboring countries. Diabetic patients have no measuring sensors, and there are no discounts for retirees. And they promised completely free access to health protection in the entire EU! Furthermore, three accelerators are not operational”, Nikolov said.

Nikolov pointed to many other problems citizens have with the health protection system.

“The waiting lists are extremely long, especially after the corona pandemic. The children died in the hospitals in Bitola and in Prilep and there are no correctional measures whatsoever”, Nikolov concluded.