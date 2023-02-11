The Democratic Union has submitted to SDSM leader and Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, its views regarding the announced Government reshuffle, in which they insist on a previous agreement on the program priorities of DU, which have been harmonized so far but have not been implemented.

Apart from the personnel composition of the Government, program determinations are crucial for the Democratic Union and for the public in general, which is why we request that the parties and the public be informed of AA’s program requirements.

We are not ready to support a new partner in the Government if it threatens with destabilization, radicalization and reorganization of Macedonia, dividing the citizens on an ethnic basis around the announced constitutional changes, said the Democratic Union.