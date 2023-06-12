With their proposal for broad government, SDSM corrupted the idea of a broad government supported by all political parties and with fair representation of all ethnic communities, for which the Democratic Union appeal for several years, reacted the party leader Pavle Trajanov on Sunday.

Such government’s primary motive, Trajanov continues, would have been the protection of the country’s strategic and national interests, democratization, rule of law, and the unitarian character of the state.

“Essentially, implementation of all reforms, in all sectors, necessary to implement the EUU standards, and crucial for better life of all citizens. However, SSM’ insincere attitude, the attempts to force the constitutional amendments under the Bulgarian diktat, the general situation in country and collapse of thee EU integration processes, contributed to the huge dissatisfaction among the people, and to avoid their responsibility for this, SDSM proposed an equally insincere broad government, corrupting by that the very idea”, Trajanov concludes.