The people’s revolt against Bulgaria is justified, the Chairman of the Euro-Atlantic Council Ismet Ramadani said on Sunday, explain the selection of our Eastern neighbor as a country with which Macedonia has worst relations.

According to him, after the blockades of the country’s EU integrative path, Bulgaria can’t expect sympathies from the Macedonian citizens.

“It is clear that Bulgaria took a very wrong attitude toward the Macedonian EU integration. The Bulgarians, their politicians and state leaders lately often had a very negative attitude toward the Macedonians’ identity and language. In such situation, and with that kind of positions and statements, I think that the reaction of the Macedonian citizens is justified”, Ramadani said.