Macedonia has best relations with Serbia, and worst with Bulgaria, reveals the last poll, conducted for the political TV show Detector by the Institute for Political Researches from Skopje.

The fact that we have worst relations with Bulgaria then with any other country is also a rare occasion when ethnic Macedonians and Macedonian Albanians completely agree, the only difference is that 71.6% of the ethnic Macedonians share that opinion, and “only” 42.5% of the Macedonian Albanians.

This two groups differ on the position which country of the region is our best friend – for ethnic Macedonians it is Serbia, while the Macedonian Albanians choose Albania.

Another issue they agree on is the project Open Balkan, consisted of Macedonia, Albania, and Serbia. Precisely 63.3% of the respondents, equally distributed among all ethnic communities, support the project, while only 15.9% oppose it.

Compared to the poll on same subject conducted in 2020, the support rose for over 20% – from 42.4% to 63.9%.

An interesting point is that the project Open Balkan is most popular among the youth. Large 70.9% of the respondents of under 30 years of age support the project, while the more mature group supports it with 57.3%.

The Institute for Political researches conducted this poll by phone, in the period between May 2 to May 6, on a representative sample of 1,112 respondents.