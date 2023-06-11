The leader of the High School Students’ Union, Luka Pavicevic stated on Sunday that what happened during the high school graduation exams is a devastation of our collective awareness, conscience, and virtue.

“They are all culprits, hose who cheated and those who let that happen”, Pavicevic said about the scandal that over 7,000 students cheated on their English language exam.

The high school students’ leader, who successfully negotiated alleviations on this year’s graduation exams, because this generation lost virtually all four years of their study – first the pandemic, then the surge of false bomb alerts – thinks that there must be some kind of punishment for those students who cheated.