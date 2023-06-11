The implementation of the high school graduation exam in 2023 reaffirmed the incapability of the state institutions and also of all the official participants in the process to implement their basic responsibilities, the VMRO-DPMNE Commission on Education wrote in its Sunday statement.

According to the widespread information, at least 7,000 students cheated on their tests, which indicates a complete decay of the system and drastic alteration of the teachers and students’ value system

It is becoming more and more obvious that the current managing of the institutions has completely fallen apart and it needs an urgent restart