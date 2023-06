The leader of the ethnic Albanian party Besa Movement, Bilal Kasami, in an interview with the Albanian language daily Zhurnal said that his party won’t participate in a broad government.

Asked if Besa would join the broad government that PM Kovacevski proposed to VMRO-DPMNE, Kasami said:

“No. The Besa Movement will join the government only after the next elections, as a winner in the ethnic Albanian block”.