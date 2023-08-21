The Ministry of Interior is receiving information on the person that waved a flag featuring Great Albania at the gathering marking Kosovan PM Albin Kurti’s visit to Tetovo, MoI Oliver Szpasovsi claims. He pointed but that there were foreign citizens at the gathering.

The Minister also claims that the perpetrator will be punished, even if he was a foreign citizen, because there are legal mechanisms for that, too.

The Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami used the shots with the flag to make a video spot for the event.