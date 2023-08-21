In no case, the citizens will be punished, nor their rights will be endangered, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski said on Monday regarding the legal obligation for the citizens to change their personal documents until February next year.

“We will make decisions based on current events, but the decisions will always be in the interest of the citizens”, Spasovski said.

he Macedonian citizens must replace their old personal documents bearing the country’s old name ” Republic of Macedonia”, with documents featuring the new name imposed with the Presa Agreement by February 24, 2024.