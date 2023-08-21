In violation of the parliamentary Rules of Procedure, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi delayed the voting at Firady’s plenary session dedicated to the constitutional amendments. According to the Rules of Procedure, the voting had to take place immediately upon the completion of the debate, because there was a quorum for voting, VMRO-DPMNE MP Mile Lefkov said on Monday.

“Xhaferi applied Article 165, Item 1 of the Rule of Procedure, despite that this article applies to amendments to laws, not the Constitution, for which there is a separate chapter in the Rules of Procedures. Xhaferi should have applied articles 95 and 96 of the Rules, according to which voting for constitutional amendments cannot be delayed if the necessary quorum is present. Talat Xhaferi deliberately violated the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, to allow the ruling parties to stay in power for a couple more days”, Lefkov said.

Xhaferi, VMRO-DPMNE’s MP added, played the role of the government’s savior by violating positive acts and procedures.