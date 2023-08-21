The majority in the Macedonian Parliament today decided to extend their vacation until early September. This comes after the failure of the majority in the attempt to adopt the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria requires from Macedonia.

Today, only two press conferences were held in the Parliament and no other activity was registered. The DUI – SDSM – AA coalition actually lost votes in the attempt to pass the amendments, even though it was announcing it will gain votes from the opposition, and with that important process blocked and delayed indefinitely, there is little reason of the politicians to remain in the scorching city.