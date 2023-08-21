After Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi abruptly and illegally paused Friday’s plenary session dedicated to the need to amend the Constitution after the completion of the general debate, there are no new sessions or any activities scheduled until the last week of August.

This was agreed at the coordination of all MP groups on August 17. The next parliamentary session is scheduled for September 5.

The MPs started their vacation at the beginning of August and only returned for the Friday session, after which they continued their vacation.