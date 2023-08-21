The Association of Trade Unions of Macedonia submitted a proposal to the Parliament for reducing the elected officials’ salaries, which suggests that, instead of the current 78% raise, the officials should be paid by the same General Collective Agreement, that is, an average salary in the country, multiplied by the coefficient for the complexness of the office.

Article 13 of the General Collective Agreement stipulates that the Basic Gross Salary of the public sector’s employees should be paid as described hereinabove and that the calculation should be applied from March 1, 2025, as for all the other public employees.

“The trade unions and the citizens are not aware of any results achieved by the elected officials regarding the improvement of social and economic development, neither we saw an increased engagement and productivity by the said officials that would justify the enormous raise of their salaries by 78%, the trade unions’ letter reads.