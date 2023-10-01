VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that the party will withdraw from the work in Parliament if the ruling majority attempts to violate the procedures once again. The Government is trying to pass a law on amnesty for a large number of convicts, in an apparent attempt to buy their support before the elections. The group will include accomplices sentenced in the horrific 2012 Good Friday massacre, and if faced with filibusters in Parliament, the ruling majority may try to adopt the law using the controversial EU flag procedure once again.

VMRO-DPMNE will not support the amnesty law. If it is discussed using the standard procedure, we will block it. And if they decide to abuse the rules of the Parliament once more, and put an EU flag on it to fast track the procedure, then I will ask for the support from the party to have our representatives leave the work of the Parliament. We can’t allow the terrorists who killed five people – four of them children – be allowed to go free, Mickoski said, during his remarks at a conference of the union of veteran party activists.