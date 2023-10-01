Skopje police arrested a wanted killer who stabbed a man and then, together with his mother, torched his apartment.

There is still no motive for the bizarre murder that was reported a week ago. The killer, identified by the police as A.D. (39), killed his his 36 yeas old victim in the victim’s apartment, in a frenzied attack that included 45 stabbing wounds.

After the murder, the killer left but asked for help from his mother, who took a bottle of gasoline and set fire to the apartment, hoping to destroy the evidence. The mother was arrested yesterday and today the police located her son in the same Vlae neighborhood where the murder took place. The mother now also faces serious charges, for endangering the lives of the people in the victim’s building.