Kovacevski lives in a parallel reality, there will be no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat. VMRO-DPMNE proposed solutions, and he still hasn’t answered if they accept it or not, the opposition party pointed out to the PM following his persistent statements that Hristijan Mickoski’s “no” turned into a “yes”.

“It is clear that Kovacevski is confused, because the time when he will have to put the constitutional amendments to vote inn the parliament is nearing, so is the moment when it will become clear that he doesn’t have the necessary 2/3 majority in the Parliament.

VMRO-DPMNE offered two proposals to overcome the crisis, so far Kovacevski accepted neither of them.

1. Constitutional changes with delayed validity until we become an EU member country, and a transitional government without DUI.

2. Elections this Autumn, after which the loser will support the winner’s concept, which must include a request for guarantees from the EU institutions for the Macedonian perennial identity, a request for a financial aid frim the EC for the Macedonian economy and citizens, a request to Bulgaria to implement at least three of the six legally valid decisions by the European Court on Human Rights related to the rights of the Macedonians in Bulgaria, and voting on the constitutional amendments when all the hereinabove is implemented.

Therefore, Kovacevski must stop living in a parallel reality and he must finally say which one of these two proposals he accepts.