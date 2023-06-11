Couple of thoughts about the truth: they lie to the society about negotiating with VMRO-DPMNE and coalition’s MPs for a year now, they divide the people on pro-EU and anti-EU, progressive and regressive, this and that, while the truth is that their only desire is another day of the criminal power! – wrote in his Sunday Facebook post the VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, Aleksandar Nikolovski.

They do not have the 2/3 majority in the Parliament and they will never have it! VMRO-DPMNE does not support constitutional amendments and never will! The best proof for my words is that they are not submitting the initiative for amendments to the Parliament for voting!”, writes Nikolovski.

“We offered a national unification of the Macedonians – the refused!”, Nikolovski continues. “They have turned into showcase lackeys of DUI and Ahmeti! The accepted and agreement catastrophic to the Macedonian national interests that, of course, they can’t deliver. We warned them, SDSM ignored us! One year later, all the lies and subterfuges later, ALL VMRO – DPMNE and coalition’s MPs are AGAINST the Bulgarian diktat and remain to be pillars of the defense of the Macedonian national identity!”

“We also offered a solution to the problem they created, but are unable to solve it. The refused!

The snitch and abuse the international community, instead of accepting the solution, they decided to spin. Bad “spin doctors”!

“The Bulgarian diktat will never be accepted, but we can accept protection of national interests. Alas, instead of joining us, they decided to spread negative campaign based on the lies that VMRO-DPMNE accepted something, while it is clear after a whole year that we do not accept any of their bad decisions on Macedonia!

“We offered a statesmanship approach, they offered primitivism and treason. To us it s Macedonia; to them, it Bulgaria. That is the difference!

“The solution is early elections, the sooner they leave, the sooner the sun will shine over Macedonia again! The people, being the Supreme Judge in politics, will decide on Macedonia’s future!”, Nikolovski concluded.