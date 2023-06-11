A presentation of the largest regional wine fair “Wine Vision by Open Balkan” took place in Skopje on Saturday, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and the counterpart ministries of Serbia and Albania.

Last year, the Open Balkan initiative promoted wine as the most significant regional product at the first wine fair “Wine Vision by Open Balkan” in Belgrade. Ahead of its second edition this fall, Open Balkan member-states are organizing fair promotions across the region.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said countries of the Open Balkan will always be together in the area but the difference is that they have never cooperated as they are now, demonstrated through Wine Vision by Open Balkan, which is turning into one of the three largest wine fairs in the world.

“Numbers are showing this, with exchange and trade among the three countries increasing by 25 percent. Exchange with Serbia has exceeded EUR 1.1 billion, the highest over the past 17 years. Only last year, exchange with Albania rose by 40 percent and that with Serbia by 50 percent. We have introduced green lanes for transporters at borders, we are implementing systems for electronic identification, making it easier for workers to move around the area. Our countries are brotherly states and our citizens deserve to communicate freely. Our citizens do not need borders, as is the case with EU members. I will always be committed to boosting cooperation, communication, trade, investments in all three countries, because this is what our citizens deserve,” said PM Kovacevski.

Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski said the vision from a few years back is now a success story.

“The region is united, with open borders and rising economic cooperation, along with many other benefits for citizens of the three Open Balkan member-states. The saying goes ‘In vino veritas’ and this is our truth – a united, beautiful Balkans, always open and hospitable. Let’s all celebrate life under this sun and enjoy the wines and food with a unique Balkan taste that is recognizable worldwide. Let’s nurture our traditions and richness that nature has bestowed on us. We are a generation of politicians making bold decisions, a generation opening borders and creating a future for the entire region,” said Nikolovski.