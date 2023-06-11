Following DUI’s conditional agreement to leave the government in exchange for the opposition’s vote for the constitutional amendments, VMRO-DPMNE responded that it completely doesn’t matter what DUI thinks or does, because they don’t decide for anything – it is the Social Democrats who have to show courage.

“DUI are not the ones who can decide who leaves the Government. It is SDSM that has to find some courage and accept our offered hand for a transitional government”, the party statement reads.