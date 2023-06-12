What we are asking from EU is support, things that cannot bee politically interpreted, as culture, history, and education. These are issues that each country has the right to decide independently, in a manner based on historical facts and existing documents in the archives. Politics should not interfere in that, we can’t agree with the political interpretations of any foreign country”, the ex-Ambassador of Macedonia to Bulgaria and high VMRO-DPMNE official, Marjan Gjorcev told Sitel TV on Sunday.

Gjorcev added that Macedonia has invested much on their path to the EU, implemented many reforms.

“We request that EU respects its own standards, the Copenhagen Criteria, and remove everything that we consider as an obstacle to membership in the EU”, he clarified.

He pointed out that it is high time for Macedonia to join the EU. EU has mechanism through its operative bodies to solve the problem with Bulgaria.

“Issues not stipulated by the Copenhagen Criteria should not be commented and should not be a condition for EU membership”, Gjorcev said.

He reiterated that constitutional amendments prior to the membership is a typical blackmail. The opposition demands are legitimate and the EU should respond in kind.