As the Youth Forces Union of VMRO-DPMNE (UMS), today we are promoting the third issue of our Megafon newspaper. As the Youth Forces Union, we always try to be the vanguard in youth political organizing and we always do that, said the president of UMS, Sergej Popov.

Once again I want to repeat and reaffirm that we are the only political youth in the Republic of Macedonia that publishes its own newspaper. It is the Megafon newspaper.

In this third issue of the Megafon newspaper, we elaborate on topics from all spheres of social life, such as law and the rule of law and why it does not exist, what is the future and whether there is a future in Macedonia at all, for young Macedonian doctors. As well as some success stories like the interview with the mayor of Kisela Voda Municipality who has a lot to brag about to young people. Such as the column on the European bronze in karate Petar Spasenovski, as well as many other texts and columns.

I invite you to follow the activities of the Youth Forces Union of VMRO-DPMNE in the future as well, and in the future, we will continue to bring the novelties and be the vanguard of the Macedonian youth political scene, said Popov.