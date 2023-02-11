In 11 months, 73 MPs collected 360,000 euros of people’s money to cover their travel expenses, TV Sitel reported, based on data obtained through a public information request. The month of August is subtracted from the calculation when the MPs are on collective vacation and the Parliament is not working.

According to the data published by the TV, the people’s representatives from the largest ruling party, SDSM, reported the most travel expenses. 23 deputies received 133,000 euros. The parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE is second on this list. 23 MPs from this party requested 132 thousand euros for travel expenses.

The sums reported by the deputies last year vary from 7,800 to 770,000 denars.

Absolute record holders for this year are Mirce Adzioski, Jadranka Pockova and Surija Rashidi. These MPs received from 706 to 770 thousand denars.