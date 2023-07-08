The coordinator of the VMRO-DPMNE Parliamentary Group, Nikola Micevski, doesn’t expect any surprises by their MPs at the voting for the constitutional amendments which, according to the announcements, should be delivered to the Parliament.

“There is absolutely no chance for that, our group is cohesive, and we stand on our positions, We organize regular coordinations, and it is not up to the MPs – the people reject constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat, and the MPs are people’s representatives”, Micevski said.

Micevski also stressed that the VMRO-DPMNE Parliamentary Group remains pro-European, and insists on their request for early general elections.