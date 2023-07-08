The University professor Slagjana Taseva agrees that the former Minister of Transport Mile Janakievski’s total time spent in custody for all cases he has been indicted should be taken in consideration and his 3.8 years prison sentence should be annulled. She points out that the process ask for good legal experts – and the judges should be exactly that. She also stresses that the dilemmas related to this case should be solved by legal experts, not under public pressure.

Other university professors and legal experts also stated that there are no legal obstacles for compounding the time spent in custody, so the ex-minister may go home free, until his other prison sentences come into force. Janakievski is indicted in 10 cases.