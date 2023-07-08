The Minister of health, Fatmir Mexhiti’s recent statement that the patients asking for Tricafta are making a show is shameful, the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski thinks.

He also told Minister Mexhiti that he is Minister of Health, not cirkus, and that it would be better for him to stop racketeering the drugs’ wholesalers, for which Mickoski claims to have proof.

“I advise mexhiti to put his people under control, and I refer to those sent to all drugs’ wholesalers which collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ask for provisions in his behalf. The next government will deal with that allegations with the evidence we possess”, Mickoski added.