VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition will cease any bilateral meetings with the ruling parties, Hristijan Mickoski, the party leader, responded to a reporter’s question about the future communication between the Government and the opposition, adding that the decision was made unanimously by the party’s highest organs.

“There is no communication with the ruling parties whatsoever. This week the party’ Executive Board met and unanimously adopted the decision to cease any official bilateral communication with the Government’s representatives”, Mickoski stressed, clarifying that, after the rejection of the VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals, there is no need for further communication, apart from setting a date for early general elections.