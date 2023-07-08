The former manager of the Bureau of Measurements and close friend of Vice-PM Artan Grubi, Merita Mustafai, was appointed to manage ESM-Sales, a daughter company of ESM (Electricity Production of Macedonia), which manages the sale of electricity excesses and purchase electricity for households and small consumers when the production is insufficient, weekly Factor wrote.

In February this year, the opposition accused Mustafai that she accredited a company close to Artan Grubi’s brother to calibrate the petrol derivatives and liquid petrol gas’ pumps of all economic operators in that sector. The opposition also accused her of building a hacienda on Popova Shapka, property of her husband.

In the last couple pf years, the ESM-Sails grew into the largest company in electricity sales in the country.