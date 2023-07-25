Following Vice-PM Artan Grubi Monday interview with Kanal 5 TV, where he said that the friend who let him use his vehicle – incinerated on Friday night – has been a successful businessman for 30 years, while his friend is 35 years old, provoked many humorous comments on the social networks.

“Grubi’s friend is a successful businessman for 30 years at the age of 35! That is the kind of wunderkinds Macedonia needs. Not this kids of ours, at five they are still whining for cartoons at some kindergarten. Kudus, you young leaders and entrepreneurs”, reads one of them.

Grubi was “using” a luxurious Audi A6, worth €80,000 In the first reaction after the incineration, all his friends and colleagues, showing him support, referred to the vehicle as the property of Grubi. The problem appeared when the opposition asked why didn’t he report it in his anticorruption questionnaire, an offense punishable by up to eight years in prison.