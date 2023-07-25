Regarding the fires that have engulfed Greece, we would like to inform you that as of Monday, three nationals of the Republic of Macedonia have contacted our Embassy in Athens. The individuals are in a safe place on the Greek island of Rhodes, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

The MFA stressed that Macedonia’s diplomatic missions in Greece are in constant communication with the Greek authorities.

The Ministry urged citizens to avoid travel to the threatened areas.

More information is available on the Ministry’s emergency number 075/273-732, the numbers of the Embassy in Athens +30 6944743071 and the Consulate General in Thessaloniki + 30 6987200410.