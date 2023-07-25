The Chairman of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, had a working meeting with the Chamber of Commerce of Western Macedonia, where the topic was the latest draft Law on Solidarity Tax.

Asked by the media about the allegations that the Government will abuse the finances collected by the tax. MIckoski stated that the public must have an insight as to where the money will go because the draft law proposes to be transferred to a budget position “Covid Aid”, despite Covid being long gone.

“They abused again the “European Flag” procedure and the debate on the draft law will only last for three days. However, we will propose an amendment requiring for the finances collected by the tax to be presented publicly, in a separate budget position, so the citizens will have a continuous insight where the money is spent”, Mickoski said.