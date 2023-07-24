The opposition parties of the ethnic Albanian political block began the process of enlarging the opposition block. Gashi of Alternative, Kasami of Besa, and Mexhiti from the DUI fraction will start reviewing the possibilities for cooperation, the leader of Alternative confirmed on Monday.

The details are not yet agreed upon, but the parties’ officials will meet very soon, Gahi added. He reiterated that their goal is to unite against DUI, because the DUI’s officials think only f themselves, not the citizens.

Last week the leader of Besa Biljal Kasami called upon the leader f the Alliance for the Albanians, Arben Taravari, to leave the Government and join the opposition block so they can beat DUI in the next elections.