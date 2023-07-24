For more than a year I am repeating our position and I think that it is very clear and unaltered, so I don’t see any reason to alter it under this diktat. My position is supported by all party organs, the coalition partners, and by the MP group. We sincerely expect European behavior from our strategic partners, we expect them to sit down with the next government and work on the alteration of circumstances that concern us and that provoked this situation”, the VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski responded on Monday to a reporter’s question if VMRO-DPMNE will change its position on constitutional amendments.

“You said yourself that the procedure will start tomorrow in the Parliament. Let me remind you that on July 16, 2022, we were absent from the Parliament and boycotted the vote on the so-called French Proposition. We were called irresponsible for that. Now we will be in there and vote against it, and they still call us irresponsible. I can’t understand the immature behavior of SDSM and the coalition; I can’t understand the manner in which they send their messages. We will be there tomorrow and when the issue comes to a vote, we will vote against it”, Mickoski explained.

Mickoski also doesn’t understand the ruling parties’ reason to deliver the content of the constitutional amendments to the Parliament, instead of submitting an initiative for amending the Constitution, which is the correct procedure.

“If their intention was to deteriorate the Macedonian position even more than they succeeded, I congratulate them. But, by introducing unnecessary steps and creating even more tension, they will deteriorate the situation of all citizens