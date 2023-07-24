The private vehicle of the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Marija Miteva, was demolished on Sunday night. She reported the incident to the police, and that is all official information for now.

“The Monday morning for me and my family began with our family vehicle demolished. It is obvious that they are panicking, they are scared, so they turned to violence to frighten us, too, because they are aware that there will be responsible for all the crimes”, Miteva writes.

“To those who think that I have received the message, I can only say that such methods are characteristic of people in great fear, and only increase my courage and the courage of VMRO-DPMNE. Now we are certain that we aimed in the right direction, and you should know that you will face justice” Miteva concludes her message.