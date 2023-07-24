New identification documents and the “Open Balkan” initiative resulted in hours-long lines at the border crossing, the ex-MoI from VMRO-DPMNR, Nakje Chulev wrote on Monday.

“Kilometres-long lines at the border crossings to Greece and Serbia”. “Waiting time for the new biometric documents at least a couple of months”. These are every day’s headlines in the Macedonian media, Chulev wrote. The lines and the stress, Chulev continues, just corroborate once again the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski’s attitude toward the citizens and the Moi employees.

“The solution is very easy and available: investments in new equipment, new organization and digitalization, and adequately trained personnel on the border crossings and in all MoI services which have direct contact with the citizens”, Nakje Chulev explains.