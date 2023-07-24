The situation in Macedonia is stuck at the moment regarding the constitutional amendments is a relation between the country and the EU, not Bulgaria. The opposition’s attitude is completely unfounded, the Chairperson of the Workgroup on Constitutional Amendments, Margarita Caca Nikolovska claims.

“The workgroup focused on reviewing the international documents and the accepted obligations deriving from that documents. The opposition’s refusal to vote on international documents is their responsibility. In a parliamentary democracy the presentation of arguments is the main tool, as is the discussion on those arguments”, the ex-judge stresses in her interview with MIA.