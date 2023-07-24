The Bulgarian propaganda in Macedonia doesn’t stop. It wasn’t enough for the Bulgars to appropriate the Ilinden Uprising and the pan-Slavic educators, Ss. Cyril and Methodius, they strike at the sports now!

The Bulgar foundation belonging to the controversial businessman Viktor Stoyanov announced that he will be forming a soccer club named Vardar, the same as the Macedonian soccer club with the most trophies. Only this one will have the adverb “Bulgarian” added to it.

The foundation already bragged about the loo – also identical to the Macedonian club. but with added Bulgar flag on it. Now they are looking for finances and an existing club to buy, so they can start playing in the third or the fourth division.

