The State Corruption Prevention Commission’s (SCPC) suspicion of the possible trade with personal information may affect about nine million entries on personal data on birth, marriage, or death, Republika and Pressing TV learned from their sources.

The affair broke following the Stat Bureau of Audit’s report which revealed that over 90,000 entries on personal data are missing. Considering that the reporting period extends back to 1990, the missing entries could affect six to seven generations of people.

The SCPC pointed to two weak points. The first one is the tender procedure to select a company that would digitalize the entire available data, and the second one is the realistic possibility for that data to have been traded with one of the neighboring countries, due to violation of standard security measures and procedures.

One day after the affair broke, the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski claimed that there is no massive robbery of personal data.

“We deal with cases of personal data abuse daily, and this case is not about massive abuse of personal data. The largest abuse happens through social networks”, he said.