The owner of the vehicle used by Vice-PM Artan Grubi, which was incinerated on Friday night, is registered as the owner of the one-man company Euro Com Lightning, the weekly Focus writes.

The company, which has operated at a loss for years, attracted public attention last year when it bought an exclusive hotel at the ski center Popova Shapka from the construction company Granit. Days after the transaction, Granit won its second lucrative tender for completing the highway section toward the border with Kosovo from the Public Roads Enterprise, managed by Ejup Rustemi from DUI.

The bankrupt company Euro Com Lightning bought the hotel for €55,000, despite its attractive position.