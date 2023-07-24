Following the appropriation of the Ilinden Uprising, Kiril Petkov’s party came up with a new idea: May 24 – the day of pan-Slavic literacy, dedicated to the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius – to become an official state holiday, titled Day of the Bulgarian Word, Education, and Culture.

The Prime Minister and an academician, Nikolay Denkov stated this at a press conference on Sunday, adding that the title is not yet finalized and may be altered,

Denkov stressed that the issue of May 24 as a state holiday has been a topic of public debate for a long time, but he thinks now is the right moment for the nation to unite around that issue. Denkov also bragged that he prepared an entire report on the issue when he was Minister of Education, but it couldn’t be implemented because the Government fell.