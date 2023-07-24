It wasn’t easy – to the contrary – when the new leadership took over the party five and a half years ago, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, said at a Sunday panel discussion organized by the party’s Union of Young Forces (UMS).

“The times were challenging, but we persevered. You were all part of that mosaic constructed during these five and a half years, with the first visible results achieved in the local elections 2021. The UMS played a significant role and contributed enormously to the achievement of VMRO-DPMNE and the Macedonia people’s historic result, unprecedented in independent Macedonia”, Mickoski pointed out.

It is imperative to remember, Misckoski continued, that my focus, as well as the party’s, was and will always be on the youth.

“You should never give up; you should always keep fighting. That is why you should be proud that you are a part of the VMRO-DPMNE structure because your ideas and ambitions will be respected and supported. And, of course, because VMRO-DPMNE always was and always will protect the interests of the Macedonian people”, Mickoski advised the party’s youth.