The Focus portal published a survey that caused ridicule in the public. The survey conducted by the agency “Stratum Reed”, apart from predicting that Kovacevski has the highest rating among the politicians in Macedonia, has one big mistake. The sum of the percentages in the respondents is 104%. According to the survey, when asked about the support of the constitutional amendments, 50% of the respondents are declared neutral, 35% support them and 19% oppose, which gives a total sum of incredible 104%!?

The same agency in 2021 completely missed the survey before the local elections. At that time, “Stratum” predicted that SDSM has the highest confidence of 26.1% of respondents, 23.8% have confidence in VMRO DPMNE, and during the elections SDSM lost catastrophically.