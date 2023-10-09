In September, compared to the same month in 2022, consumer prices increased by 6.6 percent, while retail prices increased by 4.7 percent, according to the State Statistical Office. However, consumer prices in September, compared to August, dropped by 0.1 percent, while retail prices decreased by one percent.

Some notable decreases in the Consumer Price Index in September, compared to the previous month, were observed in fresh or chilled fruit (2.7%), oils and fats (1.7%), fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers (1.3%), and milk (0.4%).

On the other hand, there were increases in the Consumer Price Index in September compared to the previous month, including spirits (2.3%), eggs (2.0%), wine (1.9%), cheese and curd (1.2%), meat, sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery (1.0%), coffee, tea, and cocoa (0.9%), fish and seafood (0.7%), bread and cereals (0.6%), and food products not elsewhere classified (0.5%).

Various other categories also experienced price increases and decreases during the same period, reflecting the overall dynamics of the consumer price index.