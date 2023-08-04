As part of the campaign to support Vardar and see the team return to the top of Macedonian football, VMRO–DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski bought 30 season tickets.

Vardar fans are invited to help the team by buying the tickets, as Vardar tries to shake off the damage caused by the Zaev-Kovacevski regime. The Government exerted pressure on its owner Sergey Samsonenko to leave the country, and this broke the successful run of the club, especially of its handball team which twice won the Europaan Championship.