After UEFA banned the use of the football pitch at the Philip II stadium in Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki says that this is major shame on the country, brought about by the DUI – SDSM coalition.
The reason is the sorry state of the grass at the stadium, which is not up to standards for international games.
The national arena was made for future generations. Built by VMRO-DPMNE between 2007 and 2012, it was the pride of Macedonia, good enough to host the Super Cup in 2017. Now, SDSM&DUI can’t even maintain it, they dried it out and caused a ban from UEFA, Milososki said.
