Zoran Georgiev, official of the small NSDP party from Bitola, is the person responsible for the dismal state of the national arena Philip II in Skopje.

Italy blamed the exceptionally poor state of the grass and the ground at the arena for their poor performance during the European Championship qualifier which ended 1:1.

Georgiev was appointed to this position a year and a half ago. Even formerr Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, in whose term in office the half-built stadium was finished to meet international standards, commented that the current Government is unable to maintain the infrastructure built under his term, let alone build something new.