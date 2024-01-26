Zvonimir Boban has officially stepped down from his position as UEFA’s director of football, as confirmed by the European football governing body. Media outlets, including the New York Times, have reported on an open letter attributed to the former AC Milan star, where he criticizes a proposal to amend UEFA statutes. The proposal would allow UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to run for an additional term from 2027 to 2031.

In the letter, Boban expresses his disagreement with the proposed changes and describes them as “disastrous.” He highlights concerns about the potential removal of term limits and age restrictions for UEFA officeholders. Ceferin’s possible extension beyond the current term has raised questions about the departure from reforms implemented in 2017.

The 2017 reforms introduced a maximum of three terms in office for UEFA presidents and executive committee members, along with an age limit of 70 for election eligibility. The proposed amendments would alter Article 69 to exclude terms served before July 1, 2017, effectively allowing Ceferin to serve a third full term from 2027 to 2031.

Boban’s departure is linked to his principled stand against these proposed changes, stating that accepting such decisions would go against his deeply held beliefs and values. He expresses regret and sadness but ultimately decides to leave UEFA.

UEFA, in its statement, announces Boban’s departure by mutual agreement and expresses gratitude for his dedicated service. Boban had initiated significant projects during his time at UEFA, including the establishment of the UEFA Football Board and the Youth Football Forum.

This development comes after Boban had made headlines the previous summer, criticizing new guidelines for accurately measuring time lost to stoppages in matches, describing them as “absurd” and asserting that they would not be applied in UEFA competitions.